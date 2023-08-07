© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
We have to stop allowing CCP-affiliated firms to gain access to American genetic data. They will use any of this data it requires to fuel their military modernization.
我们必须阻止允许与中共有关系的公司获得美国基因数据的权限。他们会使用任何需要的数据来推动他们的军事现代化。
