ALEX JONES [FULL] Wednesday 2/26/25 • Trump’s DOJ Has Officially Launched Criminal Investigations

TRUMP’S DOJ HAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY FOR TREASON! PLUS, THE NATO DICTATORSHIP IN ROMANIA JUST ARRESTED THE POPULIST PRESIDENTIAL WINNER, PAVING THE WAY TO LAUNCH AN ATTACK ON RUSSIA! MUST-WATCH/SHARE

Alex Jones warns: "The globalist have not given up on trying to start a nuclear war with Russia! The coup in Romania is designed to be THE detonator to bring NATO in to direct war with the Russian Federation."





CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



