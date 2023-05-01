Holy Spirit – Two Dreams - Rapture

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The truth about the bible and what will happen next. Unimaginable things are about to take place. Are you sure you wish to stay on Earth? If you are Born-Again Christians are you sure you are ready to leave this world?
Salvation Prayer:
I accept Jesus Christ as my saviour. I confess that Jesus Christ is Lord in my heart. I believe He has risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. He shed His blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner and recognize that I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in Jesus' name, Amen.
I pick for you those videos that relate to our topic.
