© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 3, 2024
Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has issued a global takedown order to Elon Musk and X, of controversial video content. The content shows Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked with a knife during a live stream of a church service by a suspected terrorist. The move has sparked outrage among X users, and defiance from Musk.
#ESafety #MarMariEmmanuel #Censorship #Australia
AIRDATE: May 2, 2024
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2xje-elon-musk-defiant-as-australia-demands-global-content-takedown.html