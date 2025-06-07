BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Wisdom and Healing Power of Whole Foods by Patrick Quillin
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 3 months ago

Patrick Quillin's "The Wisdom and Healing Power of Whole Foods" presents a compelling case for the transformative role of whole foods in preventing and reversing chronic diseases. The book argues that nature provides an "elegant symphony" of essential nutrients, phytonutrients, and synergistic compounds—found in unprocessed foods—that modern diets lack due to excessive refinement and processing. Quillin highlights the dire consequences of poor dietary choices, linking the rise of diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease to nutrient-deficient diets, while noting the staggering economic burden on healthcare. He cites research showing how whole foods—such as cruciferous vegetables (e.g., broccoli with DIM)—can mitigate toxins and reduce cancer risk, emphasizing that natural foods outperform isolated nutrients (e.g., vitamin C in oranges vs. supplements). The book critiques the modern American diet, where processed foods dominate, and advocates for a plant-based, low-fat (under 11% calories from fat) approach, supported by case studies demonstrating improved health outcomes (e.g., prostate cancer patients). Quillin stresses the concept of food as a "biological response modifier," influencing brain chemistry and overall wellness, and promotes practical strategies like eating diverse foods, "nibbling" to stabilize blood sugar, and shopping for fresh produce. Ultimately, the work urges a return to nature’s wisdom, framing whole foods as the key to reversing malnutrition, combating disease, and reclaiming health.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai 

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy