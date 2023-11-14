BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11/14/2023 -- The End -- DUTCH SINSE
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
3
216 views • 11/15/2023

We went to the center of the Earth and back again - a few times - so to speak.

What a journey it has been!


Maybe you, your children, or grandchildren will pick up where I left off.

MUCH LOVE!


👉 I got the confirmation that I was looking for in regards to my shutdown(s) and the source of it all.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q/community?lb=Ugkxf26bLAkkJ6Ga5WK-RuBO2vyvxX6zuzx_


Fin!


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
