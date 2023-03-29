2020 'Coronavirus' Fiction...Just Like Simpsons Fake Pandemic Episode 2010 - "Purrfect Storm"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[reupload - replacement vid]
2010 Simpsons gone real time 2020: "Pandemic...all the time" -- Corona script following Simpsons house cat flu: no symptoms, all the time
[:10] "I'd like to call to order this secret conclave of America's media empiricists...we are here to come up with the next phony baloney crisis..."
[:46] "we do have standards...this can't be a made-up disease...the only moral thing to do is release a deadly virus into the general public..."
[1:20] "Center For Disease Disinformation predicts..." [just a joke right]
***
https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com