Do you know Jesus?

Let us get to know Jesus.

Jesus is the Only Begotten Son of God, the most powerful human being ever, and the only man given the power by His Father to give human beings Eternal Life.



Jesus was sent to this earth by His Father to be the Savior of the world; he was crucified on the cross; he died; he was buried; he rose from the dead on the third day by the power of God given to him, and now sits at the right hand of God His Father forever in Heaven.

“In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him” (1 John 4:9).

“These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God” (1 John 5:13).

Now then, as the only way to obtain Eternal Life is through Jesus Christ who died for us; for this purpose then we should live unto him and not unto ourselves (2 Corinthians 5:15).

“For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God” (Colossians 3:3).

“For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:21–22).

Our Lord Jesus says: “LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me” (John 14:1).

“That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have Eternal Life” (John 3:15).

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18).

“Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).

“Unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen” (Ephesians 3:21).

