GOD’S 7 FEASTS FULFILLED IN OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST 2, LEVITICUS 23:1-44; JOHN 1:29; 1 CORINTHIANS 15:20,50-58; ACTS 2:1-4; HEBREWS 9:11-14; MATTHEW 2:23; REVELATION 21:1-8, 20240427

FCG Church Sabbath/Saturday Service, Mid-Week Expository & Prayers, LORD Willing:
Worship with us every Sabbath/Saturday Service @ 10:30 AM-12:30 PM in person at 8300 Boone Blvd., Suite 830, Vienna, VA 22182 and via Skype.
Wednesdays: Scriptures Study via Skype only @ 8:00 PM-9:00 PM.
Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna/Fairfax, VA and Trenton, NJ)
Learn more at:
First Century Gospel Church:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,
www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4
Email: [email protected]