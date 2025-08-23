BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI Raids War-Pig John Bolton’s Home and Office – Agents Reportedly BUSTED THROUGH His Door
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
262 views • 3 weeks ago

THEATRICS FOR THE MAGA CULT. If Bolton hid the classified documents under the Epstein Files the FBI will never find them.....

In a bombshell of a development, federal agents conducted a raid on the Maryland residence of former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Friday morning, according to various breaking sources.

One source connected to the investigation has described that the search was aimed at locating potentially classified documents that authorities suspect Bolton may still have in his possession.

There are no indicators as of yet that Bolton, who was Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, has been arrested or taken into custody.

"NO ONE is above the law," FBI Director Kash Patel posted to X Friday morning, but without giving direct reference to the Bolton house raid. "FBI agents on mission."

According to NY Post, which first revealed the raid:

Federal agents went to Bolton’s house in Bethesda, Md., at 7 a.m. in an investigation ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel, a Trump administration official told The Post.

...The probe — which is said to involve classified documents — was first launched years ago, but the Biden administration shut it down “for political reasons,” according to a senior US official.

The FBI are reportedly sorting through papers and boxes:

Learn More:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/update-fbi-raids-war-pig-john-boltons-home/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/fbi-raids-maryland-home-john-bolton-patel-says-no-one-above-law

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/dahboo7

SOL- 2jT2CwMQepR2t2UU9PZugy3wgMAtjzFasWQ1mnQbwyVA

AXIOM Trade- https://axiom.trade/@dahboo7

Mirrored - DAHBOO77

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
john boltonpsyopwar pigmaga theater
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy