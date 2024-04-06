❗️Ukraine is trying to bleed Australia’s weapons stockpiles dry - Aussie Cossack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Ukraine is trying to bleed Australia’s weapons stockpiles dry
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has launched a large-scale media campaign to browbeat the Australian government into donating more weapons to the Zelensky regime.
Sputnik contributor Simeon Boikov (@AussieCossack) explains why ordinary Australians are becoming fed up with this insolent begging.