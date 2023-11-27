A resident of Zaporozhye region attempted to detonate a military truck of the Russian AF but was apprehended by FSB agents

A resident of Zaporozhye region attempted to detonate a military truck of the Russian Armed Forces but was apprehended by FSB agents.

According to her, her husband was supposed to carryout the terrorist act, but he got injured by a mine, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) contacted her through an agent known as "Dickens."

Now, two criminal cases, "Terrorism" and "Illegal possession of explosives," have been initiated against the saboteur.