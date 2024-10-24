Expansion of “Jewish Only” Apartheid Road, Loots Palestinian Lands in West Bank of Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist authorities issued an order to confiscate dozens of dunams of land in the village of Sa'ir, north of the city of Hebron, to build a settlement road. Sari Jaradat interviews Subhi Jaradat, Director of the Sa'ir Municipality, about the damage to Palestinian lives.
Filmed: 18/10/2024
