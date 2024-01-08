ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - PSEC ON TOUR - Illinois & Indiana | SEC06 - Gone Wild" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson and Lauren Tull explore both Illinois and Indiana. This massive comical production can be experienced in two ways:





First: you can watch 2 videos totaling in 6 hours.

Second: you can watch 20 much shorter videos, netflix style.





In this section, "Gone Wild" -- Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson & Lauren Tull continue their walk through the woods, and have some comical conversation about animal fornication.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Henrick Thortonsson, Lauren Tull, Krista Pohl, CC / Fair Use: Meat Canyon, Misc

Hashtags: #illinois #forest #chicago #comedy #animals

Metatags Space Separated: illinois forest chicago comedy animals

Metatags Comma Separated: illinois, forest, chicago, comedy, animals









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/INfGhN1NIlXD/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---PSEC-ON-TOUR---Illinois---Indiana---SEC06---Gone-Wild---432hz--hd-720p-:c?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v45qba6-psec-2023-psec-on-tour-illinois-and-indiana-sec06-gone-wild-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/402cc44f-940b-499d-8541-61afb8514cc8

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/hxl3ZMz8WnL6kT3









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#



