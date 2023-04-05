Russian Forces Shocked! French AMX-10 RC Tank Arrives in Ukraine

US Military News





Apr 3, 2023





In this video, we will discuss a French AMX-10RC tank destroyer already on the Ukrainian battlefield.





The speed with which AMX-10 RC moves both on dry terrain and on impassable and wet terrain, weapons, and fire support systems surpass all Russian armored vehicles of this type. AMX 10 RC will be an extraordinary reinforcement for the Ukrainian army, which is fighting bravely to preserve its independence and liberate its occupied territories.





The AMX-10RC is the kind of combat vehicle that is perfect for the Ukrainian offensive, which should start in full swing in a few days. Switching and rapid maneuverability proved to be decisive factors in ground operations in the war in Ukraine. And the AMX 10 RC is the answer to the most difficult tasks that await brave Ukrainian fighters when such operations begin to be carried out.





Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rHkLa6Gqjg



