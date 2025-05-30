© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Main Points From Nebenzya at the UN Security Council:
➡️A ceasefire must include a halt to Western arms shipments to Kiev and an end to Ukraine’s forced mobilization.
➡️Peace terms must be agreed upon first—only then can a ceasefire be discussed.
➡️Europe, desperate to keep the U.S. on its side, resorts to lies and distortion against Russia.
➡️Russia is prepared to continue and escalate military operations in Ukraine for as long as necessary.
➡️Zelensky, whose term has expired, refuses to end the war because he's afraid of elections and being held accountable for billions in stolen aid.