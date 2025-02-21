1 in 3 Chance Jesus Existed - Brian Ruhe Interviews Richard Carrier Ph.D.

Richard Carrier Ph.D., a renowned historian and author, discussed his skepticism about the historical existence of Jesus Christ. He explained that while there are weak arguments for Jesus' historicity, the best case is a one-in-three chance. Carrier critiqued the Roman conspiracy theory, deeming it implausible, and endorsed Earl Doherty's thesis, which suggests early Christians adopted celestial savior figures like Osiris. He highlighted the lack of historical evidence in early Christian texts and the internal contradictions within the New Testament. Carrier emphasized the importance of truth over feelings and proposed focusing on Jesus' teachings rather than his historical existence.





These are links that Richard sent me for this description:

www.richardcarrier.info





Atwill’s Cranked-up Jesus

https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/4664





Dear Christian: You Might Be Worshiping the Antichrist

https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/21092





Christianity Is a Conspiracy Theory

https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/23827





Josephus on Jesus? Why You Can’t Cite Opinions Before 2014

https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/12071





The Historicity of Paul the Apostle

https://www.richardcarrier.info/archives/7643





Outline





Introduction and Initial Greetings

• Brian Ruhe welcomes Richard Carrier, highlighting his credentials as a world-renowned author and speaker, professional historian, and published philosopher.

• Brian mentions that Richard Carrier is the author of the book on the historicity of Jesus, which will be the main topic of discussion.





Discussion on the Historicity of Jesus

• Brian asks Richard Carrier about his belief that the Roman Empire did not invent Jesus Christ around 70 AD and why some doubt Jesus' existence.

• Richard Carrier explains the difference between doubting Jesus' existence and the Roman conspiracy theory, which he classifies as a crank theory.

• Richard Carrier shares his journey from being anti-mythicist to being influenced by Earl Doherty's book "The Jesus Puzzle," which presented a sound argument against the historicity of Jesus.

• Richard Carrier describes his six-year project resulting in multiple peer-reviewed papers and books, concluding that there is a one in three chance of a historical Jesus.





The Doherty Thesis and Its Implications

• Richard Carrier outlines the Doherty thesis, which suggests that most other savior cults of the time imagined their saviors as historical people but were not.

• He uses the example of Osiris, a cult where the higher ranks taught that Osiris was not a historical person but a celestial God.

• Richard Carrier explains how Christianity adopted the idea of a once-and-for-all resurrection from Zoroastrianism and ported it over to Jesus.

• He discusses how the earliest Christian writings, such as the letters of Paul, do not mention a historical Jesus but focus on revelation and hidden messages in Scripture.





Critique of the Roman Empire Invention Theory

• Brian asks about the Roman Empire belief that they invented Jesus, specifically the argument by Atwill.

• Richard Carrier criticizes Atwill's argument, pointing out its lack of evidence and implausibility, such as the Romans writing in Greek instead of Aramaic.

• He highlights the internal contradictions within the New Testament and the forged letters of Paul.

• Richard Carrier emphasizes that the Doherty thesis explains the evidence better than the Roman Empire invention theory.





Historical Evidence and Alternative Explanations

• Brian inquires about the evidence for a historical Jesus and whether he was an ordinary Jewish rabbi.

• Richard Carrier explains that the only evidence for a historical Jesus is plausible theories that explain the trajectory of the evidence.

• He discusses the possibility that Jesus was an apocalyptic prophet or messianic claimant who deliberately sought to get himself killed.

• Richard Carrier mentions the concept of a dying Messiah who would usher in the end of the world, which predates Christianity.





Impact of Historical Research on Religious Beliefs

• Brian asks about the impact of historical research on religious beliefs and whether it is appropriate to discuss these topics with ordinary Christians.

• Richard Carrier argues that the truth should be known and people should adjust to it, even if it hurts their feelings.

• He suggests that the clergy project can provide support for ministers who no longer believe in their religion but have no other job.

• Richard Carrier emphasizes the importance of embodying the spirit of the message of Christ rather than focusing on the historical existence of Jesus.





Final Thoughts and Recommendations

• Richard Carrier suggests focusing on the teachings of Jesus and whether they embody the spirit of Christ, rather than debating the historical existence of Jesus.