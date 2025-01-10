Storming the Old City of Hebron

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dozens of settlers and occupation soldiers stormed the Old City in Hebron with the aim of controlling it and changing history. The soldiers closed some shops and prevented Palestinians from leaving their homes and walking in the streets of the Old City.Interview: Badie Dweik: Human Rights Defenders Gathering
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 05/01/2025
