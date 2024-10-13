FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: PSALM 126:1-6, Holy Sabbath Prayer, 20241005

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Oh, my Heavenly Father, YAHWEH, and JEHOVAH RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, I am bound to give thanks to You, YAHWEH always for my brethren beloved by my LORD Jesus Christ, because You, JEHOVAH from the beginning, chose me for Salvation through Sanctification by the Spirit and belief in the Truth in 2 Thessalonians 2:13!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD, and Savior Jesus Christ.

Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary and Sacrificial Atonement Death on Calvary’s Cross, and His Resurrection for all saints.





