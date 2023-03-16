Russian Aerospace Forces in the zone of the special operation - crews carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the AF of Ukraine.

In pairs from low altitudes: the combat work of the Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the zone of the special operation

Attack aviation crews carried out rocket air strikes on military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile launches were carried out in pairs from low altitudes.

As a result of combat use, camouflaged fortified field positions and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed.

After the use of aviation weapons, the crews performed a maneuver, releasing heat traps, and returned to the departure airfield.

After the sorties, the engineering and technical staff completed the tasks of servicing aircraft and preparing aviation equipment for a second combat sortie.