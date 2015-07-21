[Jul 21, 2015] Turpentine Protocol: Candida and Parasites [Matt Blackburn]

Most people on the planet live with chronic fungal and parasitic infections and are either unaware of it or are not interested in addressing it. Candidiasis is a fungal infection caused by yeasts that belong to the genus Candida. Anyone that has sugar cravings regularly has an overgrowth of candida. Some signs of candida include: skin issues, skin and nail fungal infections, chronic fatigue/fibromyalgia, poor memory, brain fog, irritability, mood swings, anxiety, depression, vaginal infections, urinary tract infections, rectal itching or vaginal itching, digestive issues, autoimmune issues, and the list goes on. One of the biggest problems with candida is that it covers the surface of the small intestines and prevents nutrient absorption by taking the nutrients for itself. Not only that but the nutrients it doesn't eat are barely absorbed because of the coating that they create.





Turpentine is the volatile oil distilled from pine resin. It is kryptonite to candida albicans. 100% pure gum spirits of turpentine is a powerful anti-fungal and anti-parasitic ally. Use it with respect. I use no more than 1 tsp per day and stay hydrated with plenty of good quality water. This WILL cause a die-off so the elimination channels must be open. Enemas like the one I mention in the video are very helpful in flushing the little guys out.





Links:

Dr. Daniels protocol in depth: http://candidacleaner.s3.amazonaws.com/The_Candida_Cleaner.pdf





One Radio Network interview with Dr. Daniels: http://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennnifer-daniels-turpentine-the-miracle-medicine-and-candida-cleaner-november-14-2013/





Extreme Health Radio interview with Dr. Daniels: http://www.extremehealthradio.com/ep-222-dr-jennifer-daniels-the-many-uses-of-turpentine-to-help-heal-the-body-improve-health-3-24-2014/





Where I bought my turpentine: http://www.diamondgforestproducts.com/~shop/4-oz-100-pure-gum-spirits-of-turpentine/186769/.





