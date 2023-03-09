© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Sylvia interviews Dan Eubanks @daneubanks & Corey Eubanks: We've seen how the communist sort of ideology and the socialist mindset has just infiltrated our colleges and universities, our media. To the point now we are producing a whole generation of kids that think communism and socialism is a great thing, instead of a disaster. So we've got to fight it at the education level, at the entertainment level, and most definitely in politics.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】 03/03/2023 丹·尤班克斯夫妇接受Sylvia的采访：我们已经看到共产主义意识形态和社会主义心态如何渗透到我们的院校和媒体。我们已经培养了整整一代孩子都认为共产主义和社会主义是一件伟大的事情，而不是灾难。所以我们必须与它作斗争，在教育层面，在娱乐层面，尤其是在政治层面与它作斗争。