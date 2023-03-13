© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aefsyb191
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Board member of Americanpromise.net Jim Rubens: Three months ago, in New Hampshire, or Georgia, we had a half billion dollars to elect our Senator. But we don’t know where the money comes from. It is a huge loophole and It's anti-American. It's anti-federalism. It's anti-local voters, it's suppressing the voice and the policy preferences of local voters.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 Americanpromise.net 董事成员Jim Rubens: 3个月前，在新罕布什尔州和佐治亚州，我们有将近5亿美元的资金参与到竞选参议员的选举中。但是我们并不知道这些钱来自哪里。这是一个巨大的漏洞，是反美国人，反联邦主义，反当地选民的，而且其压制了当地选民的声音及其政策偏好。