AMERICA'S WORST RATCHET MAYOR MZ NINA BROWN TIFFANY HENYARD THROWS AN 💲85K PARTY FOR HER FRIENDS

'America's Worst Mayor' Tiffany Henyard throws an $85,000 party with taxpayer money.
Only 70 people attended the event in Dolton, Illinois, meaning Henyard spent over $1200 a person.
$30,000 was spent on R&B artist Keke Wyatt and another $20,000 was spent on rapper J. Holiday who each performed for just 30 minutes.
The rest of the money was spent on comedians and other event-related expenses.
Henyard is currently under federal investigation for overspending.
"Dolton's general fund balance is now $3.65 million in debt, depleted from a flush fund of more than $5.6 million in April 2022, around the time Henyard took office," ABC 7 reported.
Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229301-america-s-worst-ratchet-mayor-tiffany-henyard-throws-an-85k-dollar-party-for-her-friends-with-taxpayer-money-as-she-s-being-federally-investigated
