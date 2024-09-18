© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch this clip all the way through. Q proof, as if we needed more.
"All will be revealed in 2024" -Kat Williams
Naomi Campbell, Harvey Weinstein (who was just indicted again) P Diddy (arrested again) Ghislaine Maxwell (in prison) Jeffery Epstein (didn't kill himself)
ONE LEADS TO ANOTHER TO ANOTHER TO ANOTHER.
ONE LEADS TO MANY.
Crimes against Children = common denominator [no matter political affiliation][mass pop awakening].
Have faith in Humanity.
Q
Now do you understand why we haven't seen the list yet?
"They are the ones who are really under investigation" -DJT