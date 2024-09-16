The EMF Divide: Protecting Your Health from Harmful Frequencies

Confused about EMFs? This episode of the Essential Podcast clears the air!

Join Dr. Russ and leading EMF expert Dan Stachofsky as they delve into the world of electromagnetic fields. Discover the key differences between natural and man-made EMFs, and how they can impact your health. Uncover the facts about these invisible forces and learn how to navigate a world filled with electronic devices.

In this episode, you'll learn:

The science behind natural and man-made EMFs How different frequencies affect living organisms Strategies for protecting yourself from potentially harmful EMFs

Ready to take control of your EMF exposure?

