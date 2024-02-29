💥💥 Matt Gaetz SLAYS SecDef Lloyd Austin over Vax-Mandated Military Servicemen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Now that you see how personal medical decisions are, will you call for the re-recruitment, restoration of full rank and back pay for the 8,600 service members who were vax-mandated out of the military?”
Lloyd Austin: “No, I won’t.”
THIS CREEP IS DARK AND EVIL.