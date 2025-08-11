BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VJAY AIR SHOW - KIWANIS HEYDEN SHORES PARK WHITBY ONTARIO CANADA
vjtv
vjtv
23 followers
9 views • 1 month ago

Kiwanis Heydenshore Park, located at 589 Water St, Whitby, Ontario, Canada, is a scenic 16.4-acre waterfront park along Lake Ontario, offering stunning views and a serene escape for visitors. Nestled adjacent to the Whitby Shores Waterfront Trail, the park features well-maintained trails winding through lush greenery, ideal for walking, running, hiking, and cycling. Its sandy beach is perfect for picnicking or relaxing by the water, while a playground and splash pad cater to families with children. The park includes essential amenities like restrooms, multiple parking lots, and bicycle parking, ensuring accessibility. Two rentable picnic shelters, each accommodating up to 30 people, are available for events, with propane barbecues permitted under permit. The Heydenshore Pavilion provides a picturesque venue for gatherings, boasting an open patio with lake views. Open from 9 AM to 9 PM (June to September, weather permitting), the park hosts community events year-round, making it a vibrant hub for outdoor enthusiasts. With diverse flora and fauna, including birds and squirrels, it’s a nature lover’s gem in the York, Durham, and Headwaters region.

Keywords
dronecanadafootage
