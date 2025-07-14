My work on our innate immune system

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



AI is only looking at patterns of data across the internet. That's what your innate immune system sees. Your innate immune system sees patterns and shapes and those from nature. That's not anytime you stick a needle in it, anytime you dysregulate the hematopoietic stem cell, hematoma, red blood cells, but white blood cells, and that master regulator of hematopoiesis. So every successful program we've done since the Biological Response Modifiers Program at the National Cancer Institute, essentially at the scientific level, cured HIV AIDS.

My last job was as the Director of the Lab of Antiviral Drug Mechanisms.

How do they work, and what are the pathways, and how to shift the paradigms. So that patent comes from the work from 2001 when I left the National Cancer Institute to two small companies, EpiGenX Pharmaceuticals and Genyous Omnitura, G, E, N, Y, O, U, S. These guys were from Pharma. The current CEO, Jerry Norskog, was from J and J.

