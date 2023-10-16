Back to The Future! Ancient Arrows & Ancient Scrolls!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Veronika West
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/back-to-the-future/
Prophetess Veronika West says, "I opened my heart to the Joy set before me, ”Ancient Arrows being unearthed… Ancient Scrolls being unsealed: the rise of a new Kingdom Movement in the earth!""
Recorded: Prophetic Summit - Land of Saints & Scholars - Session 1 -
Exchange Church Belfast - 14 October 2023