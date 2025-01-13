How Shifting to an Unhurried Lifestyle Cultivates Peace and Serenity - Alan Fadling





Are you afraid to let go of your anxiety? Do you see your stress level as a driver of your everyday decisions and activities? If that sounds familiar, you will be able to relate to Alan Fadling, who is the president and founder of Unhurried Living. He shares how acutely he was clinging to his anxiety as an engine to complete every task at hand. “I was afraid if I didn’t have my anxiety, I wouldn’t get anything done,” he says. But anxiety, he explains, is an unsustainable energy force. We are much better off embracing the Prince of Peace - Jesus - in our moments of fear and stress than relying on our own anxious physical responses to move us forward. Don’t let anxiety become the god of your life. Trust Jesus and let Him reign peacefully over your heart instead.









TAKEAWAYS





Jesus does not have an anxious or a frantic voice, nor did He make rash frantic decisions





Pray about the things that give you anxiety and ask God to give you clear direction





In peace, you have access to your fully functioning brain rather than one that is addled with worry and over-stimulation





Instead of living life constantly doing things to prove your identity, know your identity in Christ and express it freely with no pressure









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

A Non-Anxious Life book: https://bit.ly/4fJB5e4





🔗 CONNECT WITH ALAN FADLING

Website: https://www.unhurriedliving.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unhurriedliving

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unhurriedliving

X: https://x.com/unhurriedliving

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/unhurriedliving





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/