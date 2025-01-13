BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Shifting to an Unhurried Lifestyle Cultivates Peace and Serenity - Alan Fadling
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
12 views • 5 months ago


Are you afraid to let go of your anxiety? Do you see your stress level as a driver of your everyday decisions and activities? If that sounds familiar, you will be able to relate to Alan Fadling, who is the president and founder of Unhurried Living. He shares how acutely he was clinging to his anxiety as an engine to complete every task at hand. “I was afraid if I didn’t have my anxiety, I wouldn’t get anything done,” he says. But anxiety, he explains, is an unsustainable energy force. We are much better off embracing the Prince of Peace - Jesus - in our moments of fear and stress than relying on our own anxious physical responses to move us forward. Don’t let anxiety become the god of your life. Trust Jesus and let Him reign peacefully over your heart instead.



TAKEAWAYS


Jesus does not have an anxious or a frantic voice, nor did He make rash frantic decisions


Pray about the things that give you anxiety and ask God to give you clear direction


In peace, you have access to your fully functioning brain rather than one that is addled with worry and over-stimulation


Instead of living life constantly doing things to prove your identity, know your identity in Christ and express it freely with no pressure



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

A Non-Anxious Life book: https://bit.ly/4fJB5e4


🔗 CONNECT WITH ALAN FADLING

Website: https://www.unhurriedliving.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unhurriedliving

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unhurriedliving

X: https://x.com/unhurriedliving

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/unhurriedliving


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
fearstressemotionalmental healthanxietydecision makingtina griffincounter culture mom showfast pacedalan fallinghurried living
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy