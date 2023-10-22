BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Health #56: Rush Limbaugh Is Dead; Dan Bongino Is Dying; From Ismael’s Oil Derivatives...
74 views • 10/22/2023

The Allopathic medical system of chronic illness and profit. The God of this world money in the most profitable business in the world. Covid 19 vaccines WERE the most profitable one-time event in history all based on viruses that don't exist and the myths of Germ Theory and Contagion:      Biblical Health #50: Your Body Is A Hell Of A Lot Smarter Than You Are...

https://rumble.com/v2mie1o-biblical-health-50-your-body-is-a-hell-of-a-lot-smarter-than-you-are....html

     Clown World #48: Big Pharma (Ismael’s) Oil Derivatives Poison ManKind & Infect U.S. Foreign Policy.

https://rumble.com/v30w7cy-clown-world-48-big-pharma-controls-the-world-wars-internally-and-globally-v.html

       Clown World #17: Biggest “Fake News” In The World Today Is That Viruses & Contagion Cause Illness...

https://rumble.com/v2l2vt8-clown-world-17-biggest-fake-news-in-the-world-today-is-that-viruses-and-con.html

  The doctors to debate are Drs. Andrew Kaufman,

 Tom Cowen, Or Sam & Mark Bailey...See on BitChute, Brighteon, Odysee & Rumble...

dan bonginorush limbaughpharmaceutical drugssam baileytom cowenismael oil derivativesandrew daufman
