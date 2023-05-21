Benny Johnson | Shocking Unearthed George Soros Interview Exposes Everything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shocking Unearthed George Soros Interview | Exposes Everything from 60 minutes, 1968
(This clip has circulated around the net for a while, but just in case you havent seen this - it will reveal the evil being that Soros is)
In a shocking turn of events, a previously unreleased interview with billionaire George Soros surfaces, revealing explosive revelations that send shockwaves through the political sphere. Soros candidly exposes a wide range of information, shedding light on his controversial activities and motivations.
The interview provides unprecedented insight into the intricate web of influence and power wielded by Soros, leaving viewers astonished and questioning the true extent of his impact on global affairs.
