BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Entire family destroyed by VAXX poison injections
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
822 views • 10 months ago

Rest in peace, Marina Mamede. Her 3 year old son is autistic, 12 year old son has severe asthma, other child probably has an issue and she's now dead. Another victim of the psyop.

###

Marina Mamede

@euMarinaMamede

antônio, 3 anos, autista.

✨VACINADO✨

MEU FILHO FOI VACINADO! A ALEGRIA QUE TÔ SENTINDO É INFINITA!

viva o sus! viva a ciência! vacinem-se e vacinem as crianças! vacinas

https://archive.fo/HxuzP

https://x.com/euMarinaMamede/status/1597572971224342528

###

Marina Mamede

@euMarinaMamede

o depoente segue falando mal das vacinas na CPI DA COVID

FALANDO MAL DA VACINAÇÃ

SIM.

Tem gente que come cocô, só pode.

#CPIdaCOVID19 #CPIdaPandemia

Translated from Portuguese by

the deponent continues to speak badly about vaccines at the COVID CPI

SPEAKING BAD ABOUT VACCINATION

YES.

There are people who eat poop, that's all.

#CPIdaCOVID19 #CPIdaPandemic

https://archive.fo/cEd7g

https://x.com/euMarinaMamede/status/1443588230348034055

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
autismbrazilmarina mamede
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy