Ukrainian POW Stanislav Kadolov Refused to Fight after Conscription - served 6 months in a Ukraine detention center - Sent to Frontline anyway
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
79 views • 11/24/2023

Ukrainian POW Stanislav Kadolov refused to fight after conscription. For this, he served six months in a Ukrainian pre-trial detention center, but after he was still sent to the front line and used as cannon fodder:

- I was detained during the curfew.

Law enforcement guys issued me a draft notice... I arrived at the draft office, they immediately assigned me a military unit, and was taken there the same day. Straight from the draft office to the military unit... After 10 days we decided that we didn’t want to fight anymore, gave our weapons to the company’s commander, and left.

Overall, around 100 people left the battalion that day... We were locked up, and spent half a year in prison... On the last day of being in prison, a commander arrived and took us to a village called Mezhevoye. I received the uniform there, other clothes, shoes… They gave me a weapon. They told us, “Guys, get ready.” We were 60 people, reservists. And as far as I understand only 2 survived.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
