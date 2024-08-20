14. Court TV 2024-8-20 Reverend Kurt Benshoof

5 important points mentioned:

Request for a continuance: The state is requesting a role to put the trial on the trial track for potential confirmation of council and to ensure the defendant has discovery for September 6th, 2024.

Issues with access to Discovery: The defendant raised concerns about being denied access to his computers, personal papers, and effects, which he claims are crucial for his defense. He mentioned that some of the documents seized are exculpatory in nature.

Request for reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): The defendant, citing bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome, requested an order from the court to provide reasonable accommodation, such as a typewriter with ink ribbons or a computer word processing function, to help him represent himself effectively.

Concerns about access to legal materials: The defendant expressed frustration with the limited access to legal resources, such as a computer with a poor legal search function, hindering his ability to prepare his defense adequately.