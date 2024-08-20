BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
14. Court TV 2024-8-20 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
59 views • 8 months ago

The video is a court hearing involving the state of Washington versus Kurt Benshoof, discussing trial dates, discovery, and the defendant's requests for accommodations and concerns about his rights being violated.

5 important points mentioned:

  1. Request for a continuance: The state is requesting a role to put the trial on the trial track for potential confirmation of council and to ensure the defendant has discovery for September 6th, 2024.

  2. Issues with access to Discovery: The defendant raised concerns about being denied access to his computers, personal papers, and effects, which he claims are crucial for his defense. He mentioned that some of the documents seized are exculpatory in nature.

  3. Request for reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): The defendant, citing bilateral carpal tunnel syndrome, requested an order from the court to provide reasonable accommodation, such as a typewriter with ink ribbons or a computer word processing function, to help him represent himself effectively.

  4. Concerns about access to legal materials: The defendant expressed frustration with the limited access to legal resources, such as a computer with a poor legal search function, hindering his ability to prepare his defense adequately.

  5. Request for a hearing date: The defendant proposed a hypothetical Omnibus date for September 5th, contingent upon receiving all necessary discovery and completing witness interviews. He also mentioned the need for a Franks hearing to challenge the validity of a search warrant and subpoena a detective.

corruptionjudgerico
