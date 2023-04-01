BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Democrats Demand Trump "Prove his Innocence" -- Presumption of Guilt
180 views • 04/01/2023

Democrats are demanding that Donald Trump prove his innocence, proving in fact that they know nothing about the American legal system where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the burden of the prosecution to prove guilt, not the other way around, but they don't care because the rule of law matters not them, nor does playing fair as they try to develop a two-tiered justice system.


#justice #trump #trumpindictment #alvinbragg #pelosi


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


Keywords
justice systemantifablmnancy pelosidonald trumpjusticealan dershowitzprosecutionjonathan turleyblack lives matterinnocent until proven guiltyenglish common lawblm riotssummer of lovejanuary 6qanon shamantwo-tiered justice systemalvin braggamerican legal systemnancy pelosi tweetdonald trump indictmentprove innocenceprove guiltburden on prosecution
