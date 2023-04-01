Democrats Demand Trump "Prove his Innocence" -- Presumption of Guilt

Democrats are demanding that Donald Trump prove his innocence, proving in fact that they know nothing about the American legal system where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is the burden of the prosecution to prove guilt, not the other way around, but they don't care because the rule of law matters not them, nor does playing fair as they try to develop a two-tiered justice system.





#justice #trump #trumpindictment #alvinbragg #pelosi





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more