The FBI Geofencing Scandal Explodes ft. Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin (Ep. 1906) -The Dan Bongino Show [WATCH MIRROR]
160 views • 06/25/2023

Summary:
In this episode, I discuss Kanye West's latest comments, ESG's collapse and FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin returns with an update on the FBI Geofencing scandal and his personal situation.

