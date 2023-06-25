The FBI Geofencing Scandal Explodes ft. Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin (Ep. 1906) -The Dan Bongino Show [WATCH MIRROR]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🆔 WATCH CREDIT LINK 🆔
https://rumble.com/v1yhhew-the-fbi-geofencing-scandal-explodes-ft.-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin-ep.-190.html
➖For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1906-the-fbi-geofencing-scandal-explodes-ft-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://rumble.com/BonginoClips
Sign up to receive Dan's daily newsletter at https://bongino.com/newsletter/
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
Summary:
In this episode, I discuss Kanye West's latest comments, ESG's collapse and FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin returns with an update on the FBI Geofencing scandal and his personal situation.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy-to-read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino
Join Dan on
Parler @dbongino
Truth Social @dbongino
Follow him at:
Facebook @dan.bongino
Instagram @dbongino
Locals @dbongino
Email us at [email protected]
➖
🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍
■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv
■ https://digitalid.truthparadigm.news