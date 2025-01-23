Redpill 84: Biblical Mysteries Revealed in Zechariah & Revelation! Angels, Demons & Delieverance!

Revelation Redpil EP84: Biblical

Mysteries Revealed in Zechariah & Revelation! | Dive DEEP into the Spirit World—Angels, Demons & Delieverance! Buckle-up for what is shaping up to be an earth-shattering and life-changing double header of Biblical eschatology you won't want to miss! When John wrote his letter to the seven churches of Asia, he pulled heavily from the Old Testament prophets. The book of Zechariah holds the keys to understanding, interpreting, and applying the most symbolic book of the Bible: Revelation. We will take a deep dive into angelic and demonic encounters, prophecies fulfilled, and mysteries revealed. We will then show you how these major biblical expositions are not mere words on a page but a treasure map to understanding how the spirit world operates and how you can access your authority in Christ today!

Topics covered:

- The seven Spirits and Eyes of God

- The two witnesses

- The Golden Lampstand

- The 2 Olive Trees and so much more!





