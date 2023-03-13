The U.S. is obsessed with sex and fornication as young women believe feminist lies

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Stew Peters (www.stewpeters.com)





The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, used to speak as a lamb but now speaks as a dragon. The dragon is a symbol for satan.



The United States is obsessed with sex and fornication. Young women have been duped by feminists and are “selling” themselves on ONLY FANS. Young women are the most vulnerable to mass propaganda from corrupt institutions.



Isabella Riley Moody is here to detail how feminists are lying to young women by telling them selling their bodies online is empowering. Women are objectifying themselves and in the end will be left empty and alone. Only Fans girls are not “models”, they are prostitutes!



The cultural depravity also extends to rampant homosexuality. RINO Republicans are trying to make sodomy a conservative value. There is nothing conservative about being gay. It is anti-God and anti-Christian!



Women would be happier if they married strong Christian men.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].