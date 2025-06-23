Tails O' Prettiest (T.O.P.) - Canadian Gov = Retardation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A spin of the crib, with Kitty keeping me sane, as I struggle to outlive the retard that is the government. Rather than let me carry a handgun, while I climb icy mountains filled with wolves, I am stuck limited to a 12 gauge shotgun. The Chaga mushroom harvest, much of which I donate to hospital workers, is retarded, by about 60%.
We dropped the big bull squirrel that was wrecking all the bird feeders, He fell from a some birdshot to the head, and landed in 3 feet of fresh light snow, like falling onto a giant pillow. I watched him die, he could not complain.