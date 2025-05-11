Babylon is fallen: the Vatican created Islam (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





As outrageous as this may be to some, the purpose of this video is NOT to offend the members of the Catholic Church or Muslims but bring to light the dangers of this organization called the Vatican and its Roman Catholic church, which presents itself as Christ’s church while committing all kinds of horrific atrocities.





Alberto Rivera, a former Jesuit priest, once mentioned that the Vatican created Islam, which was shared by Cardinal Bea while he was at the Vatican. This unbelievable information which Mr. Rivera shared cost him his life as it appears that he was killed by food poisoning in all likelihood by the Jesuits for speaking this shocking truth.





Further, the Vatican is pushing for a one world religion, which will deny Jesus Christ as the Son of the Living God. Presently, Chrislam is in the works as many pastors have openly said that allah is the same as the Christian God of the universe including SDA pastors!





To all members of the Catholic church, I beseech you, friends, to GET OUT of Babylon (Revelation 17:1-5) and to follow the true Christ of the Bible and His law (Exodus 20:3-17). Put your faith in the Son of the Living God, not in a church organization.





Please take heed to the heavenly Father's warning in Revelation 18:4-5: And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.





The remainder of Revelation 18 does speak of the Roman church meeting her destruction for her sins.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington