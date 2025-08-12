BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Turn Around Ministries Janice Holmes - Spiritual Apathy (2025-08-12)
TBTRN7
4 views • 1 month ago

This is the July 08, 2025 episode of Turn Around With JD Holmes.

This week's show is hosted by his daughter Janice Holmes.

"Turn Around" is heard on the Truth Be Told Radio Network every Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday at 12 noon EST.

Truth Be Told Radio Network

White Stones Streaming Network⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

lovechristianpowerunstoppableapathyturn aroundheallingtruth be told radio networktbtrndr todd holmestuesdays6pm estjanice holmes
