Ayurveda - Long Lost Remedies?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many people are looking for alternatives to western medicine. What is Ayurvedic medicine? What are the origins of this and is it safe?
#Healing #Ayurvedic #Jesus
If you would like to study the Bible at home:
https://www.amazingfacts.org/media-library/read/c/2/t/bible-study-guides
Or, if you would like to learn more about Bible Prophecy:
https://www.bibleprophecytruth.com/
https://www.lastdaydeceptions.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087373616372
https://twitter.com/LDDeceptions