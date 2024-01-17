J6: Crooked Agents & Planted Evidence

De Oppresso Liber — To Free The Oppressed
* January 6th was a planned false flag event, orchestrated with countless federal assets.
* Crooked agents planted evidence.
* This criminal state has locked up and tortured scores of innocent men and women; and is now threatening to go after everyone who was in Washington DC that day.
Reese Reports | 17 January 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.