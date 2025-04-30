Fix the World Project Morocco with Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Matt Hazen & Other Special Guests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join us LIVE for an explosive livestream with Fix the World Project Morocco! Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Matt Hazen dive into cutting-edge EMF protection and detox solutions. Discover how handmade orgone and shungite products from ftwproject.com shield against 5G, Wi-Fi, and cell phone radiation, boosting sleep and reducing stress. The panel tackles detoxing graphene oxide and heavy metals with MasterPeace, plus strategies to combat transhumanism. "Test and Prove All Things!" Support Christopher Key at:
https://www.ftwproject.com/ref/547/
http://freedomlawschool.org/keys2life
https://globalhealing.com/vaccine-police
https://centropix.us/christiskey
http://myredlight.com/christiskey
https://aurowellness.com/?ref=1597
https://keys2life.b3sciences.com/
http://www.e3live.com/Christiskey
Show less