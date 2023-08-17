Maui Fire Update: Something Sinister went On, & There Is No Help

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just want to say that those comparing it to the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA, are making an accurate comparison, based on the similarities. But need to add a correction to what she says in the video: Far more people died in the Camp Fire then what was reported by MSM. And, when we talk about Paradise, and now Maui, we leave out all the others who were devastated in fires all over the country, in Canada, all over the world, throughout the recent years, even just this year.
https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1691896528573510057
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my other channels; links are below.
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth1932/videos
neverlosetruth4
https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth4/videos
neverlosetruth5
https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth5/videos
odysee
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
Shared from and subscribe to:
Neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/@neverlosetruth1932/videos