CTP (S2EOctSpecial5, 20241017) Preserve America Now BTS/SP Video
18 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2EOctSpecial5 NOTES ( listen (Thu Oct 17 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial5) Preserve America Now w/ Joseph Rockaitis

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Preserve America Now with Joseph Rockaitis

Transcript Bonus: "Republic If You Can Keep It" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Thu. Oct. 17th Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Oct. 19 "Micro Vs Macro" piece for CTP S1E70 Show)

- TBD


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

- FaithCasters Free Newsletter: tinyurl.com/FaithCasterNewsletterSignup

- Join Faithcaster (Podcaster or Guest): tinyurl.com/FaithCasterConnections

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Coffee affiliate 1: tinyurl.com/BlackOutCoffees (promocode: JOSEL20)

- CTP Coffee affiliate 2: tinyurl.com/MonkeyCultCoffees (promocode: CTP10)

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S2EOctSpecial5 Audio: ??m ??s Thu Oct 17 2024)


SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...

August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness

September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)

September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny

September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)

September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid

October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings

October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)

October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro

October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary

November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)

November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding TheLibertyBeacon piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in.

Keywords
civil warpoliticsconstitutionconservativeliberalcommunismsocialismwarleftrepublicanrightfascismprogressiveseditioncommunistrepubliccivil rightsfranklinsuccessionrepublic if you can keep it
