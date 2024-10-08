BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SOURCE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES-Dr.Alfredo,QMPPhD-"Solar Consciousness: How the Sun Protects Us from Galactic Chaos
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
16 views • 7 months ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/  presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Tuesday, Oct 8, 2024 @ 12:00 PM EST

SOURCE CONSCIOUSNESS SERIES

Featured Guest:  Dr. Alfredo,  QMPPhD

Topic: Solar Consciousness:  How the Sun Protects Us from Galactic Chaos

 

 

Guest Bio/Info:

 

Dr Alfred Siegfried had several senior management positions in the cutting-edge technology industry.  In his LinkedIn it states:

“Exploring empathic personality with a unique talent to technology based scientific research, exceptional talent for spotting strategic and organisational gaps, also open for Interim Management positions.
Leads, by putting the human consciousness in the centre and igniting the self-motivation of team-members through shared vision and self empowerment. All in all, a charismatic leader in international marketing and account team management for hybrid cutting edge technology solutions, IT infrastructure, Datacentre construction and migrations, mastering business turnaround projects.”

https://www.space.com/simultaneous-solar-flares-explode-opposite-sides-of-sun  

Creator Host

 

Grace Asagra, RN MA, QMPPhD
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://graceasagra.com/

Keywords
multidimensionsourceconsciousnesscoronalmassejectionsgeomagneticstormscosmicwhistleblower
