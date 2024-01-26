Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joan rivers was killed during minor surgery after publicly stating that Obama is gay/Michelle is a transvestite. Obama sent Rivers daughter a personal letter of condolence.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1635 Subscribers
270 views
Published a month ago

Joan Rivers Daughter Reveals How The Obamas Might've Eliminated Her Mother


Joan rivers was killed during minor surgery after publicly stating that Obama is gay/Michelle is a transvestite. Obama sent Rivers daughter a personal letter of condolence.


Who do you believe here?

Keywords
joanrivers daughterreveals how the obamas might haveeliminated her mother

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket